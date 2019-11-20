Miley Cyrus ends tumultuous romance with Cody Simpson?

Miley Cyrus has been keeping tabloids and entertainment portals alive with her bustling back to back romances after splitting with Liam Hemsworth.

As per the latest buzz, the 26-year-old Wrecking Ball hit maker after her tumultuous relationship with Kaitlynn Carter following split with husband Liam Hemsworth, has also ended her steamy affair with Cody Simpson.

While speculations of the two singers breaking up had been rife all over social media, E! News reported that there may not be any truth to the rumours.

Sources confirmed to the publication that the two lovebirds are “currently fine and on great terms.”

"Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating. Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently," the grapevine spilled the beans.



It was further revealed that the Party in the USA singer has also told Cody that “she likes to have freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship.”

Another source also added that the two are quite “crazy about each other.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had parted ways earlier in July this year, ending their marriage which lasted only six months. After that, the singer was in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, which also couldn't last long, before she and Cody Simpson began dating.