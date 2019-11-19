Kate Middleton, Prince William’s dazzling photos at Royal Variety Performance 2019

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton attended the star-studded the Royal Variety Performance at London Palladium Theatre on Monday night.



It was the third time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the event. They had also participated in 2014 and 2017.

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a floor-length gown while the Prince looked smart in a tux.

Both 37, met a number of performers before and after the event.

They took to the stage to thank the fantastic performers at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

The Royal Variety Performance is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, with money raised from the show helping hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.

