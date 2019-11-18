'PCB's justification to not issues NOCs for T10 league was a drama' says Aaqib Javed

Lahore Qalandar head coach Aaqib Javed has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) “has no idea what they’re doing” and that their haphazard decision-making would have a "negative" impact on the sport.

Aaqib said that the PCB’s decision to not issue (No Objection Certificates) NOCs for the T10 league in Abu Dhabi may break ties between PCB and the UAE cricket board.

The board justified its decision by saying that they were setting up a training camp to control the workload of players and therefore, could not issue NOC’s to those looking to participate in the 10-overs-a-side league.

“The camp was a drama to justify the board’s reasons to not issue the NOCs which made no sense because they were also sending players to play the South Africa league,” Aaqib said.

“Even then I said that the PCB had no idea about the negative implications of their actions.

“We have had a very long relationship with the UAE. If they ask the board why they failed to permit their players to support their (UAE) league and instead allowed their players to take part in the South African league, I can only see it going downhill from there.”

The former cricketer added that the purpose of participating in the league was to promote the talent of the development squad. However, due to the board's decision, they will not be able to showcase that.

“We had chosen eight players to showcase their talent in the league but their efforts went in vain.”