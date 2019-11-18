List of PSL 2020's aspiring int'l stars for Gold category

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the preliminary list of Gold Category foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft 2019.



The list of over 325 local players, added in Gold, Silver and Emerging categories, has also been released by the PCB.

PSL 2020 has attracted some of the world's very best players.

In the Gold category, 48 England, 40 West Indies, 19 Sri Lanka, 10 Bangladesh, six Afghanistan, four each from Australia and New Zealand, three each from Ireland, South Africa and Zimbabwe, and one each from Canada, the Netherlands, Scotland and the United States of America have registered.

Find the list below.



