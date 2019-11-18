Ex-Chinese CG in Karachi appointed China’s ambassador to Afghanistan

BEIJING: Former Consul General of China in Karachi, Wang Yu has been appointed as new Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Afghanistan.

Wang presented the copy of Letter of Credence to the General Directorate of Protocol Department, Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, according to China Economic Net.

Wang Yu, born in October 1966, has been working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China since 1990. He once served as counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, Consul General of China in Mandalay, Burma, and Consul General of China from 2016 to 2019 in Karachi, Pakistan.

During his tenure as Consulate General of China in Karachi, the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) saw tremendous progress.

In the jurisdiction of China’s Consulate in Karachi distributes major projects under CPEC, such as Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone positioned as a regional commercial, industrial and shipping hub; energy projects including Qasim Coal-fired Power Plant, Hub Coal-fired Power Plant, Dawo Wind Power Plant, and Thar Power Plant, all of which constitute the robust resources for generating electricity to the national grid of Pakistan; and the Multan-Sukkur Motorway, connecting the surrounding regions to the economic and cultural center of Southern Punjab Province.

Former Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Liu Jinsong returned to China in August this year, to replace Sun Weidong as Director of the Policy Planning Department of the Foreign Ministry of China. Sun Weidong was assigned as the Chinese Ambassador to India.