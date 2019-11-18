Karachi University: Around 8908 candidates appear in Bachelors Program entry test

KARACHI: As many as 8,908 candidates appeared in the University of Karachi's entry test for the Bachelors Program (Morning) Admissions 2020 here on Sunday.



The University of Karachi had received 9,600 admission forms for the entry test for Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy, departments of applied chemistry and chemical technology, applied physics, biotechnology, business administration, chemical engineering, commerce, computer science, education, environmental studies, food science and technology, international relations, mass communication, public administration, petroleum technology, special education (BA Hons) and Teacher Education (BEd Hons) against 1, 302 available seats.

The university had established 220 examination rooms in 26 different examination centers to facilitate candidates.

The initial list of the successful candidates will be issued within five days.