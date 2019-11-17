Waqar Younis must realise his 'time is up': Mohammad Hafeez

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said he hopes that the national team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis has learnt from the mistakes he made during his two stints as the head coach, and that the legendary fast bowler allows the current crop to express themselves rather than hold them back.

Hafeez, who played extensively under Waqar, appeared to be critical of Waqar during an appearance on Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel.

When asked if Waqar would allow young pacers such as Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah to play their natural game, Hafeez replied: “I hope that he does. You must learn from your mistakes and if Waqar Younis still hasn’t learnt from his mistakes then [there will be problems].

"I hope he (Waqar Younis) realises that his time is up and now it’s these kids’ time to shine. He must allow them to express themselves."

Hafeez said that current Australia team is not as strong as it used to be but admitted that the upcoming Test series would still be a challenge for Pakistan, since their coach, captain and several players as well are new.

He said that the team should not be concerned about the results and simply look Australia in the eye and play their natural game.