Sat Nov 16, 2019
World

AFP
November 16, 2019

Teenage gunman in California school shooting dies

World

AFP
Sat, Nov 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES: The teenager who shot dead two classmates at his California high school before turning the gun on himself died in a hospital, the sheriff´s department said on Friday.

Nathaniel Berhow went on a rampage at Saugus High School near Los Angeles before shooting himself in the head on Thursday, his 16th birthday.

"He died at 3:32 pm" on Friday, Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff´s Department told AFP.

