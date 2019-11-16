Teenage gunman in California school shooting dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: The teenager who shot dead two classmates at his California high school before turning the gun on himself died in a hospital, the sheriff´s department said on Friday.
Nathaniel Berhow went on a rampage at Saugus High School near Los Angeles before shooting himself in the head on Thursday, his 16th birthday.
"He died at 3:32 pm" on Friday, Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff´s Department told AFP.
