War crimes judges approve investigation into violence against Rohingya

AMSTERDAM: Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday approved a prosecution request to investigate crimes against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, the court said in a statement.
“There exists a reasonable basis to believe widespread and/or systematic acts of violence may have been committed that could qualify as the crimes against humanity of deportation across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border,” a court decision said.
“The chamber hereby authorizes the commencement of an investigation into the situation in Bangladesh/Myanmar.”
