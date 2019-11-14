close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 14, 2019

DSP martyred as gunmen open fire on car in Peshawar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 14, 2019
DSP Ghani Khan lost his life in a firing incident in Peshawar on Thursday.. File photo

PESHAWAR:  A senior police official was martyred  when gunmen sprayed his vehicle with bullets on Thursday.

According to police,  Ghani Khan, acting DSP Rural   Counter Terrorism Department, lost his life   in the attack near Shah Pur Check-post in Peshawar.

One of his security guards and driver sustained injuries in the attack.

SSP Operations Zahoor Afridi confirmed that the police officer  has embraced martyrdom.

Large contingent  of police surrounded the area  as rescuers  shifted the body of the officer and his two injured companions to a hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan