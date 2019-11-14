DSP martyred as gunmen open fire on car in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A senior police official was martyred when gunmen sprayed his vehicle with bullets on Thursday.

According to police, Ghani Khan, acting DSP Rural Counter Terrorism Department, lost his life in the attack near Shah Pur Check-post in Peshawar.

One of his security guards and driver sustained injuries in the attack.

SSP Operations Zahoor Afridi confirmed that the police officer has embraced martyrdom.

Large contingent of police surrounded the area as rescuers shifted the body of the officer and his two injured companions to a hospital.