Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to spend Christmas eve in the US this year?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as it was revealed previously, will be vacationing in the United States for six months, and will also celebrate Christmas there.



The duo and their son are said to spend thanksgiving dinner with Meghan’s mother. There are also speculations that the couple might overstay their initially planned visit and that might result in them breaking royal tradition and spending Christmas aboard as well.



Vanity Fair received news through a source which stated, “The plans have not been finalized. They will be in America for Thanksgiving later this month and there’s a chance they might choose to stay out there a while longer which might mean missing Christmas."

It has been revealed that the main reason for extending their visit is so they can go home hunting in LA and set that up as their second, home-away-from-home.

A friend of the Duchess revealed that Christmas has always been a very important occasion for her, she went on to say, “It has always been important to Meghan that Archie grows up aware of his American heritage and they plan to spend more time in the States as he grows up,” she also said, “They’ve not had much time off and this feels like the right moment to take a proper break.”

The Queen’s biographer, Sally Bedell Smith revealed to Vanity Fair, “The Queen is pretty tolerant and she may not begrudge them missing Christmas given Meghan’s mother is in the States. It will be a useful time for the couple to restock reassess and decide how they want to move forward."

She further went on to say, "Christmas at Sandringham is a deeply embedded tradition in the royal family however and it’s expected that everyone will be there, but the Queen does sometimes make allowances."

She continued, stating, “The Queen won’t want it to fuel any more rift rumors. Given that Harry and Meghan didn’t go to Balmoral over the summer, it could be seen as another piece of evidence that they are going their own way if they don’t show up for Christmas.”