Pakistan outplay England in second T20 leads series by 2-0

Pakistan outplayed England by eight wickets in the second Blind International Twenty20 on Wednesday leading the six-match series by 2-0 at Ajman Oval Cricket Ground, Ajman.

The third T20 International would be played on Thursday.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

England top order batsmen yet again failed against Pakistani bowlers who bowled with pace and variation and didn’t allow the English middle order to settle down.

Badar’s fiery spell left England wobbling at 59 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in first 10 overs. He took three wickets for 24 runs.

Dan Field got out after scoring five runs, Sam Murray made 21, and Andy Powers and Peter Bulliet couldn’t open their accounts.

Hollingsworth and Nathan Foy both scored in single digits and Ed Hossell, the English Captain, made 18 runs. England top scorer was Nathan Jamson, remained unbeaten on 20 runs.

England posted 132 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

The other wickets takers for Pakistan were Sajid Nawaz and Muhammad Shahzaib, who took one wicket each.

Pakistan, while chasing, lost two early wickets for 16 runs on the board.

Sanaullah was caught behind after scoring six runs, Zafar Iqbal was stumped without opening his account on the very next ball.

Jimmy Millard was the bowler who took two wickets in one over.

Two quick wickets gave England hope to pull things back, but an unbeaten third wicket partnership of 118 runs by Anees Javed and Mohsin Khan turned the table on England.

Pakistan hurried to target of 133 runs in just 13.1 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Anees Javed was unbeaten on 55 runs and Mohsin Khan scored 50 not out.

Neil Bradshaw, the Disability Operations Manager England and Wales Cricket Board who was the guest of the occasion gave away man of the match award to Anees of Pakistan.