Lyari's boxing icon Nadir Baloch all set to lock horns with Indian opponent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s featherweight champion Nadir Baloch’s next grueling match will be against Indian boxer Indrajit Singh in Auckland later this month.



The Karachi-born athlete who has brought tremendous laurels to the nation is determined to make the entire country proud by bagging the coveted title against a fierce enemy.

While talking to The News in an exclusive conversation, the formidable boxer expressed hope to knock down Indrajit in the high-voltage clash that is all set to take place on November 29.

“My strategy is to play confidently against Indrajit for which I have trained rigorously. I have faced an Indian boxer at the Asian Games before and I am determined to play this to my benefit, consequently claiming the winning title.”

Baloch, who has been playing the sport for the last 20 years, has represented Pakistan on various national and international boxing platforms and tournaments.

Talking about his passion for sports, he revealed, “I have been training to become a professional boxer since I was 10. My grandfather Qadir Baksh Baloch dreamt that at least one boxer from the family should revolutionise the sport in Pakistan. I am working towards fulfilling his dream. I am trying to carry my family’s legacy forward.”

Talking about the lack of support sports enthusiasts face from the government, Baloch shared, “The government should really allocate funds and try to get hold of sponsorship that foster a keen desire to play a certain sport.”

He went on to add, “Only cricket stars get hefty amount of attention which kind of overshadows the achievements of athletes excelling in other sports.”

Nadir Baloch, who is the Universal Boxing Organization International Title Champion and four-time Pakistan Professional Boxing Federation winner, aims to continue claiming more prestigious titles for the country with true grit and hard work in the future as well.