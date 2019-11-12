Shehzar hopes to become third-generation Test cricketer from Mohammad family

KARACHI: In any walk of life, establishing a dynasty is usually looked down upon due to the perception that it could be due to nepotism instead of individual’s abilities.

However, the situation can be different in sports as playing at the top level requires immense ability and there are several cases of brothers, fathers, and sons playing cricket.

Nonetheless, having three generations of Test cricketers is extremely rare.

So far, there are only two families — Khans and Headleys — have three generations played Test cricket. Interestingly, not all three generations played for same country.

Jahangir Khan represented India in four Test matches before Pakistan’s independence. His son, Majid Khan, represented Pakistan in 63 Tests. Bazid Khan, Majid’s son and Jahangir’s grandson, has played one Test for Pakistan.

Similarly, George Headley played 22 Tests for West Indies between 1930 and 1954. His son, Ron, played two Tests for West Indies while his grandson, fast bowler Dean, played 15 Tests for England.

The Mohammad family is also known for its dynasty in cricket, with several players playing first class cricket. Four brothers — Wazir, Hanif, Mushtaq, and Sadiq — played for Pakistan. The fifth brother, Raees, was 12th man in a Test match. Hanif’s son, Shoaib Mohammad, has also played 45 Test matches for Pakistan.

Now, Shehzar Mohammad — Shoaib’s son and Hanif’s grandson — has set his eyes on Pakistan’s Test cap as he aims to carry on his family's cricketing legacy.

“It’s a blessing that I am from Mohammad family and I want to carry on this legacy at top level,” Shehzar said on Tuesday.

“I want to play cricket for Pakistan, just like my father and my grandfather and I am working hard to achieve this dream”, he said, celebrating his 28th birthday.

Last year, Shehzar scored a first-class double century to enter the Mohammad family’s name in record books as the only second cricketing family with three generations of three double centurions.

“I am happy that I have contributed for my team. Last year I became a member of the third generation to score a double century in first class cricket, now I have to add another feather by playing Test cricket and become a third-generation Test cricketer from my family,” he said.

“When my grandfather [Hanif Mohammad] was alive, he would guide me on my shots and concentration. I always try to apply whatever he taught me during his lifetime,” Mohammad said.