Salman Khan’s father praises Modi, says Muslims don't need mosque

Indian filmmaker and father of bollywood star Salman Khan has said that Muslims don't need mosque after a controversial verdict of Indian top court regarding the Babri Mosque.

The famed scriptwriter, in his media talk, stated that rather than building mosque on the site allocated by the Indian Supreme Court a school should be constructed.

Hailing the verdict, he said it was historic and Muslims should move on.

He said that two virtues of Islam as described by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) are love and forgiveness. "So now after 'The-End' of this story (Ayodhya dispute), Muslims should adhere to these two virtues and march forward.



"The manner in which peace and harmony is being maintained, after the announcement of such a sensitive verdict, is commendable. Let's accept...a very old dispute has been settled. From core of my heart, I welcome the decision," Salim Khan told IANS.

"I agree with the PM, we really need peace today. We need peace to focus on our objectives. We have to think of our future. We should realise that better future exists for those who are educated in a better way."

