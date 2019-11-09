Pakistan's Mahoor Shehzad reaches badminton International series final

Pakistan’s top badminton player Mahoor Shehzad has qualified for the final of Pakistan International Series badminton tournament taking place in Islamabad.

Mahoor, country’s top ranked shuttler, downed Neela Najeeb of Maldives for 21-18 and 21-11 to qualify for the final of the tournament.

She will face Iran’s top seed Soraraya Aghaeihajiagha in the final. The Iranian player defeated Pakistan’s Palwasha Bashir in the second semi-final with scores of 21-14 and 21-15.

Read more: Mahoor Shahzad returns to courts after ankle injury

Mahoor will also be in action in women’s double’s final, partnering with Bushra Qayum. The pair had defeated Maisa Fathuhulla Ismail & Neela Najeeb of Maldives 21-17, 11-21 and 21-18.

The Mahoor-Bushra duo will face Maldivian siblings Aminath and Fathimath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq in the final. The Razzaq sisters have previously defeated Pakistan’s Sehra Akram & Huma Javed.

Awais Zahid, from the men’s singles, lost to Saran Jamsri of Thailand 21-17, 18-21, 21-14 in the semi final, who will face Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius in the final of the tournament.