Kartarpur Corridor: PM Imran invites Modi to solve Kashmir crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged his Indian counterpart Modi to solve the Kashmir crisis through talks, on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Imran welcomed thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India into Pakistan.

"There is humanity in the philosophy of Guru Nanak," he said. "Humanity is what separates human beings from animals. Our God also talks about humanity and our Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent as a mercy for all mankind."

The prime minister congratulated his ministers for working hard on the corridor.

"The FWO and other ministries worked completed the project in 10 months' time," said the prime minister. "I never knew my government was so capable."

Prime Minister Imran said that a leader was one who brought people together and didn't divide them.

"When I was elected prime minister, I told Modi our biggest problem was poverty," he said. "I told him that if we open our borders then trade will eliminate poverty."

Give justice to the people of occupied Kashmir: PM Imran to Modi

In his speech, Prime Minister Imran urged his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to give justice to the people of occupied Kashmir.

"Eight million people in occupied Kashmir are being treated like animals," he said. "They have been brought under forcible rule of 900,000 Indians."

The prime minister urged Modi to end injustice in India and warned him that such decisions bring about chaos.

"Give justice to the people of occupied Kashmir so the people in the sub-continent can live like human beings," he said.

Prime Minister Imran said that the issue of occupied Kashmir can be solved through talks between the two countries.

"The problem of occupied Kashmir is not about land, it is about human rights," he said.

The prime minister said that this was only the beginning as far as improving ties with India was concerned.

"One day, our relations with India will be like they should have been a long time ago," he said. "Look at Germany and France--both countries fought wars and killed thousands. Today, their borders are open and trade has brought progress to the region."

Pakistan opens Kartarpur Corridor for Indian pilgrims

The Government of Pakistan has fulfilled a long-awaited demand of the Sikh community and Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to inaugurate today the extended Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and the Kartarpur Corridor.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, situated in Kartarpur, is the second holiest place for the Sikh community. This is 120 km away from Lahore and situated in a small village of Kotheypind at the bank of River Ravi — at a distance of only 4 km from Pakistan-India border.

This village is included in Shakargarh tehsil of Narowal district and the beautiful white Gurdwara looks elegantly placed between the grasslands.

It has been said in the agreement reached between Pakistan and India that daily five thousand Sikh yatris (pilgrims) will be allowed to visit the Gurdwara through the Corridor.