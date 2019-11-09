Ehsaas Program: PASSD to facilitate 4.2 million orphans

ISLAMABAD: Under the new policy of the Ehsaas program, the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) will facilitate 4.2 million orphans across the country.



An official of PASSD has said that orphans are facing numerous challenges on a daily basis, adding that special attention would be given to their needs.

The official added that these children need homes where they can seek protection, get access to some of the basic services and have some form of guidance to support them in their lives.

PASSD would also provide residential facility to particular marginalized groups through targeted schemes, which includes Panah Gahs, in several major cities along with interest-free loans for building houses to the extremely poor population, including landless farmers.

It would also provide access to 10 million households for medical treatment under health project.