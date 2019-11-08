Disney tops earnings ahead of streaming launch

SAN FRANCISCO: Walt Disney Co. on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly results, fueled by the release of blockbuster films "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" as it prepared for new streaming television service.



Disney profit in the recently ended quarter was $1.05 billion, down from $2.3 billion a year ago, on revenue that grew 34 percent to $19.1 billion.

"We´ve spent the last few years completely transforming The Walt Disney Company to focus the resources and immense creativity across the entire company on delivering an extraordinary direct-to-consumer experience," said Disney chief executive Robert Iger.