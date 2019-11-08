close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

AFP
November 8, 2019

Disney tops earnings ahead of streaming launch

Entertainment

AFP
Fri, Nov 08, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO: Walt Disney Co. on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly results, fueled by the release of blockbuster films "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" as it prepared for new streaming television service.

Disney profit in the recently ended quarter was $1.05 billion, down from $2.3 billion a year ago, on revenue that grew 34 percent to $19.1 billion.

"We´ve spent the last few years completely transforming The Walt Disney Company to focus the resources and immense creativity across the entire company on delivering an extraordinary direct-to-consumer experience," said Disney chief executive Robert Iger.

Latest News

More From Entertainment