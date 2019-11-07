close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 7, 2019

Chris Brown’s house swamped with fans after he unveils his address

 Chris Brown’s house swamped with fans after he unveils his address.

Chris Brown drew quite a hefty crowd at his house on Wednesday after he unveiled his address to his fans in a yard sale poster.

Turning to his Instagram earlier, the acclaimed rapper had put up a poster for his 89 million followers, of a yard sale he is hosting at his residence.

Read More:  Singer Chris Brown detained in Paris over rape claim

Fans were left startled and in awe when they spotted his address on the poster.

Chris captioned the picture, “DA CRIB....”

DA CRIB.... ️

Reports had later revealed that following the post, hordes of fans had arrived at the star’s home from 5 am, in the hope of getting to own something that was previously owned by him.

Read More:  Rapper Chris Brown skips Paris hearing over rape accusation

This is not the first time that Chris has mentioned his address on social media. He previously posted his complete address back when a fight occurred with Offset in February of last year.

The singer posted his address at that time in an attempt to call the rival to his home for a fight. 

