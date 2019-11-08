How to obtain a UK study visa from Pakistan

If you want to study in the United Kingdom, you might be wanting to get a student visa and a heads-up on the process of applying. If yes, read on to know how you too can get a UK student visa:

Types of UK student visa:

• Short-term study visa: This type of visa is valid up to six months for a short course and for people of above 18 years of age. The visa can be extended for up to 11 months for English language courses.

• Tier 4 (child) student visa: Can be obtained for children of four to seventeen years of age who want to study at an independent school in the UK.

• Tier 4 (General) student visa: For students aged 16 and above.

UK student visa requirements for Pakistanis:

In some cases, course providers do provide information on how to apply for a student visa. You can apply for the visa up to three months before the start of your course.

UK student visas are awarded on a points-based system. In order to meet all the UK student visa requirements, you’ll need to provide:

• UK student visa application form (Tier 4 visa)

• Biometrics certificate of candidate (issued by a recognized authority of the British embassy)

• Original/valid passport

• 05 recent photographs

• Photocopies of CNIC

• An unconditional offer of a place on a course offered by a licensed Tier 4 sponsor, evidenced by a 'Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies’ (CAS) form from your course provider (worth 30 points),

• A detailed statement of purpose

• Airline booking confirmation

• Accommodation confirmation in the UK

• Birth certificate

• Marriage certificate (if applicable)

• Certificate of Divorce (if applicable)

• Family certificate (Form B)

• Proof of adequate English language skills, demonstrated by passing one of the secure English language tests (SELT). You will not need to provide this if you’re from an English-speaking country such as the United States or have completed a qualification equivalent to a UK degree in an English-speaking country,

• Proof you have financial support throughout your stay in the UK (worth 10 points)

• If you’re a non-EU/EEA/Swiss student studying a sensitive subject, you may also need an ATAS certificate.

• Complete education documents

• No objection certificate from school/college/university

You can produce bank statements or a letter from your financial sponsor to give proof of financial support, showing you can cover your tuition fees, accommodation and living costs.

Any additional academic documents may also be needed. Depending on your country of origin, you may also be required to have certain medical vaccinations or undertake a tuberculosis test.

UK student visa fee:

• The fee for your UK student visa is £348 ($440) with an additional £348 fee per person for any dependents.

• You’ll also need to pay a healthcare surcharge of £150 per year (US$190) in order to access the National Health Service (NHS) during your stay.

• The Short Term Study Visa costs £97 ($120) for the six month option and £186 ($240) for the 11 month visa.