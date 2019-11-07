close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
World

November 7, 2019

Erdogan to meet Trump in Washington on November 13: Turkish presidency

Thu, Nov 07, 2019

ISTANBUL: Turkey´s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to the United States next week to meet Donald Trump, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

In a telephone conversation, "the two leaders reconfirmed that they will meet in Washington on Wednesday, November 13, on President Trump´s invitation," the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan had threatened to cancel his visit due to disputes over the Syrian conflict and the US House of Representatives recognising the mass killing of Armenians a century ago as genocide.

