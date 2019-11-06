Pakistan not in former Aussie cricketer Gilchrist’s pick for T20I world cup semi-final

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist has picked his four favourites for next year’s Twenty20 (T20) but, surprisingly, Pakistan isn’t one of them.

Gilchrist predicted that India, New Zealand, England, and Australia would contest in the semi-finals of the short format.

"Probably, they (India) will be featuring in semi-finals and the finals," he said while speaking to an international media outlet.



"I can't predict who is going to win but I suspect that the usual suspects like India, England, Australia and New Zealand will probably make the long way, semi-finals of course."

The former Australian cricketer legend, however, did not count out Pakistan, which is the format's top team, from the competition.

Gilchrist said: “Pakistan are number one-ranked team in the format, so you cannot rule them out. But T20 cricket is a bit of lottery so it is hard to predict the winner until the final runs are scored or wickets are taken.”

The ICC Men's T20I World Cup will be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15, next year (2020). The ICC Women's T20I World Cup will begin from February 21, with hosts Australia taking on India at Sydney and the final is set for 8 March.