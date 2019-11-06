close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Web Desk
November 6, 2019

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s adorable photos with son Archie Harrison

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 06, 2019

Today is the special day for Prince Harry and Meghan Markel as their son Archie Harrison turned exactly six months old.

A great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, was born on May 6, 2019. He is seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.

Here we share some adorable photos of Duke and Duchess of Sussex with son Archie Harrison.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had their baby son Archie christened on Saturday at a private ceremony.Photo AFP
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son, Archie Harrison on May 8. Photo AFP
This official handout Christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (centre left), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holding their baby son, Archie Harrison. Photo by AFP
A handout photograph released by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on May 8, 2019 shows Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R), accompanied by Meghan´s mother Doria Ragland, showing their newborn baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to Britain´s Queen Elizabeth II (C) and Britain´s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (L), at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. Photo AFP
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan pose for a photo with their newborn baby son, Archie Harrison. Photo by AFP


