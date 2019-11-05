Qatar urged to increase Pakistani manpower quota

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday urged the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the state of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani to increase the quota of Pakistani manpower.

Talking to him in his office at Doha, he briefed the prime minister over the existing investment opportunities in Pakistan and emphasized the importance of investment in innovative technologies, especially in energy, a message received here said.

Omar Ayub extended invitation to Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani to visit Pakistan and appreciated Qatar’s remarkable development and resolve for self-sufficiency.

He conveyed regards of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion.

Qatari prime minister extended warm welcome to the minister, expressed satisfaction at the existing level of close cooperation between the two countries and agreed that there is a lot of room for further improvement.