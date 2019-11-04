Kartarpur Corridor all set for inauguration by PM Imran on November 9

The Government of Pakistan completed the Kartarpur Corridor in 11 months and made the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib the biggest Sikh shrine of the world. The Sikh pilgrims (yatris) term it as a gift from Pakistan government on the eve of 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak.

Prime minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Corridor on November 9.

As per Geo News, the construction of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and Kartarpur Corridor was completed in a record period of eleven months. A gold-made ‘palki’, brought by Sikh pilgrims from India, was installed there by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

The officials earlier said that the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib was built on a land of four acres. Now a land of eight acres around the Gurdwara has also been reserved for it while farms/gardens on 26 acres and crops on 36 acres of land adjacent to the Gurdwara have been cultivated.

Beside renovation, baradari, library, museum, guest house have also been constructed in its premises.

Kartarpur is a visa free corridor where Sikh pilgrims can come after getting their passports scanned and bio passport scanned, and bio metric confirmation with a nominal payment of service charges of only $20 per head. The pilgrims will come in the morning and will return in the evening.

Project director Atif Majeed told that daily five thousand pilgrims can visit the Gurdwara through Kartarpur Corridor.

He said that 215 CCTV cameras have been installed for security. Separate ponds for men and women have also been made.

The inaugural ceremony will be held in the premises of the Corridor where all guests will sit on the floor with their shoes removed and handkerchief on their head.