Bella Thorne’s bruised-up Halloween look draws social media ire

While many Hollywood celebrities grabbed the limelight over their stunning and jaw-dropping Halloween costumes, Bella Thorne’s look became the talk of town for all the wrong reasons.



The 22-year-old Midnight Sun actor turned to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her Halloween look, which did not sit very well with social media users.

Sporting a bruised-up and bloodied look, Bella shared the photos with the caption: “Hire me for your Halloween makeup I got u boo."

Soon after, the actor was getting called out by users over the insensitive glorification of physical abuse, which many netizens thought could trigger a massive lot.



"I just find this post slightly triggering and surprising as she is a strong spokeswoman against abuse and such," wrote one user, while another added: "Why is glamourising being physically abused culturally appropriate during Halloween?”

On the other hand, there were some loyal fans who perceived the situation differently, as one user wrote: “Girl is this really make-up because it looks real and I want to beat up whoever did it to you.”