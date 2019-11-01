Bella Thorne’s bruised-up Halloween look draws social media ire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While many Hollywood celebrities grabbed the limelight over their stunning and jaw-dropping Halloween costumes, Bella Thorne’s look became the talk of town for all the wrong reasons.
The 22-year-old Midnight Sun actor turned to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her Halloween look, which did not sit very well with social media users.
Sporting a bruised-up and bloodied look, Bella shared the photos with the caption: “Hire me for your Halloween makeup I got u boo."
Soon after, the actor was getting called out by users over the insensitive glorification of physical abuse, which many netizens thought could trigger a massive lot.
"I just find this post slightly triggering and surprising as she is a strong spokeswoman against abuse and such," wrote one user, while another added: "Why is glamourising being physically abused culturally appropriate during Halloween?”
Also Read: Bella Thorne comes out as pansexual
On the other hand, there were some loyal fans who perceived the situation differently, as one user wrote: “Girl is this really make-up because it looks real and I want to beat up whoever did it to you.”
While many Hollywood celebrities grabbed the limelight over their stunning and jaw-dropping Halloween costumes, Bella Thorne’s look became the talk of town for all the wrong reasons.
The 22-year-old Midnight Sun actor turned to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her Halloween look, which did not sit very well with social media users.
Sporting a bruised-up and bloodied look, Bella shared the photos with the caption: “Hire me for your Halloween makeup I got u boo."
Soon after, the actor was getting called out by users over the insensitive glorification of physical abuse, which many netizens thought could trigger a massive lot.
"I just find this post slightly triggering and surprising as she is a strong spokeswoman against abuse and such," wrote one user, while another added: "Why is glamourising being physically abused culturally appropriate during Halloween?”
Also Read: Bella Thorne comes out as pansexual
On the other hand, there were some loyal fans who perceived the situation differently, as one user wrote: “Girl is this really make-up because it looks real and I want to beat up whoever did it to you.”