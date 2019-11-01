Sana Mir dedicates Game Changers Award to players, PCB, ground staff

Former Pakistan women’s cricket captain Sana Mir has said the Asia Game Changers Award was the result of all the support she received from people on and off the field.

Mir dedicated the award to the women’s cricket fraternity, coaches, ground staff as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and said that the achievement would have not been possible without their contribution.

"The award is huge for me because this goes beyond Pakistan. My journey has been very long but it was not my own," she said.

"In this journey, I have been accompanied by PCB, team players, coaches and ground staff. That's why I think it's not my only award — it's everyone's award.”

The 33-year-old added her activism regarding climate change, women and children of war-stricken countries helped elevate herself from the rest of panel of notable women.

"My own team has notable women such as Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar and Javeria Khan but I think it was because of my role in activism that I was given the award." she said.

Mir gave new hope and added that she along with the PCB are in the works of easing the otherwise constraint system of women’s cricket

"Now I will try to make the path easier for the newcomers so that they can avoid the difficulties that we had encountered. We are in always pitching in ideas to the PCB and make suggests as to how they can improve."

"England and Australia are at the peak of their development and it is because of the fact that their senior players have done so much for their development, we have to do the same and play our part," she stressed.

Mir was presented the award in a glittering ceremony in New York in October. The award is conferred to Asian individuals who have made a transformative impact in Asia and beyond.