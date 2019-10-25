Asia Society honours cricket star Sana Mir with Game Changers Award

Leading cricketer Sana Mir and six other trailblazing women from Asian countries on Thursday were honoured with the 2019 Asia Society Game Changers award at a glittering ceremony in New York in recognition of their "transformative impact" in Asia and beyond.

"Sana Mir is first and foremost a true champion in her field, but she’s also a champion for millions of girls and young women on the field and off,” Ambassador Chan Heng Chee, Asia Society Co-Chairperson, said while presenting her with the award.

"As a child growing up in Pakistan, Sana Mir saw few other girls — and even fewer women — playing the national sport: cricket.

"Refusing to let that stop her, Sana joined the country’s fledgling women’s cricket team and went on to become its captain and eventually the top female cricketers in the world," Ambassador Chan told a large and distinguished guests at a top hotel.

Asia Society is the leading educational organisation dedicated to promoting mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among people, leaders and institutions of Asia and the United States in a global context.

It's Game Changers award identifies and honours true leaders who are making a positive contribution to the future of Asia.

“My prayer today is that the leaders of today and tomorrow see the world through the lens of the child, the way the child sees the world, so we can safeguard their rights without regard to the colour of their skin, race, religion, or nationality,” she said.

"Alhamdolillah! I'm truly humbled and honoured to receive this award alongside amazing world leaders," Sana said.

"I'm super proud to represent my country and the sport of cricket."

Earlier, at a panel discussion, conducted by Tom Nagorski, executive vice president of the Asia Society, Sana Mir spoke about how her parents supported her as she pursued her interest in cricket under difficult circumstances at a time when infrastructure for women to play the game was practically non-existent.

"My father and mother stood by me.

"Women's cricket is expanding in Pakistan and more and more girls are playing the game," she said.