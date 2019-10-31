Qalandars’ Sohail Akhtar aims to lift T10 cup for Pakistan

Lahore Qalandars T10 team’s captain Sohail Akhtar has aimed for one more title for the team under his leadership in the upcoming edition of T10 Cricket League in Abu Dhabi.

Akhtar had earlier led the Qalandar’s development squad to win the Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy in October 2018, beating England’s Yorkshire Vikings, Australia’s Hobart Hurricanes and South Africa’s Titans.

He’s now hopeful of continuing the winning streak in the T10 league which starts on November 14th in Abu Dhabi.

"I remember that win and that gives me confidence to lead the side in same manner. InshaAllah I will give my best to lead my team in best way and lift another title for Qalandars and for Pakistan," he said.

"Qalandars will be representing Pakistan in T10 League and I hope everyone from Pakistan would support us."

Akhtar will have stalwarts like Shahid Afridi and Luke Ronchi with him in the team and the 33 year old flamboyant cricketer is looking forward to learn from them.

“It is a big opportunity for me, and I am confident about leading the side having top names. Shahid Afridi has always been very supportive towards youngsters and I am looking forward to learn from him,” he said.

Akhtar also lauded the Lahore Qalandars’ efforts of supporting cricket and giving new life to players who were otherwise lost.

The batsman admitted to giving up all hopes of playing cricket before giving one final attempt for the team’s player development program trials.

"I had given up playing, but Qalandars brought me back to the limelight and gave me a new life, it has changed my life, no doubt about that," he said.

"No one knew me before I played for Qalandars, but now I get the respect everywhere. It is all because of Lahore Qalandars and its management."