Jeremy Renner 'bit' daughter Ava, alleges ex-wife Sonni Pacheco

Avengers star Jeremy Renner had been entangled in contention since a while surrounding a feud with his former wife.

As per the latest development in the fiasco, the Avengers: Endgame actor’s ex-wife Sonni Pacheco came forth with a startling revelation that the actor had tried to ‘bite’ their daughter.

Read More: Jeremy Renner, of 'Avengers' fame accused of giving death threats to ex-wife

According to a report by Page Six, Pacheco spotted bruises on their six-year-old daughter Ava’s body back in 2017 and upon inquisition, the child had revealed that the bite mark was actually given by Renner himself.

“It’s OK Mommy, it was an accident. I told him to never do it again,” reports cited Ava as saying in the filings.

“Later, [Ava] explained that the bite happened when [Renner] was being mean and yelling,” it was added further.

Read More: Jeremy Renner accuses ex-wife of making up allegations for ulterior motive

The allegations were reportedly denied by Renner who stated in an email that the bruise was actually from the seat belt ‘pinching’ her.

Pacheco’s claims were also termed by Renner’s reps as “categorically not true and another straight-out character assassination made by Ms. Pacheco and her attorney.”