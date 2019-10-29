Taylor Swift's stalker can face up to 5 years in prison after threatening, stalking singer

American singing sensation Taylor Swift is known to share a colossal fan base who would go to great lengths for their idol.

However, they sometimes tend to go overboard with their obsession that enters the realm of stalking and that is exactly what one fan pleaded guilty of doing.

As per a report by Billboard, one of her fans confessed to stalking the Bad Blood hit maker as well as sending threatening letters and emails to the artist’s former record label.

Identified as Eric Swarbrick, a 27-year-old inhabitant of Texas was taken into custody last year after he starting sending the emails to Big Machine Label Group in January of 2018.

In the emails, Swarbrick had ‘demanded’ that a meeting be set between him and Swift.

During the confession, he also said that he had personally taken a trip down the label’s office in Nashville to hand the letters.

Swarbrick will remain into custody till he is sentenced in March and can be given up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 on each of the two counts.

The singer on the other hand, has yet to comment on the situation.