Skipper Bismah shines again as Pakistan Women take unassailable lead against Bangladesh

Half-centuries by Javeria Khan and captain Bismah Maroof helped Pakistan Women to a 15-run win over Bangladesh Women in the second T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, in turn enabling them to seal the three-match series 2-0.

As per a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan, after being asked to bat by Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun, scored 167 runs for the loss of three wickets in their 20 overs — their third-highest total in the format.

That Pakistan put a sizable score was due to a 95-run partnership for the second-wicket between Javeria and Bismah.

Also Read: New Zealand women blind cricket team to tour Pakistan next year: PBCC

Batting at one-down, the Pakistan skipper piled up her highest score in the format as she cracked an unbeaten 70 off 50 balls, studded with nine 4s and a six. This was her 10th half-century in the T20Is.

Opening batter Javeria scored a 44-ball 52, hitting five fours and two sixes, before she lost her wicket in the 17th over of the innings to Bangladesh fast bowler Jahanara Alam, who with two for 27 in four overs was the stand-out bowler for her side.

Bangladesh failed to get a solid foundation that the run-chase demanded as both their openers Ayesha Rahman (five off six balls) and Shamima Sultana (11 off 14) were back in the pavilion by the end of the fifth over when the scorecard read 25 for two.

With three balls still left in the powerplay, Rumana Ahmed, who top-scored with a 30-ball 50 for Bangladesh in the first T20I, followed Ayesha and Shamima back to the pavilion without scoring any runs as Bangladesh reeled at 25 for three.

Also Read: Pak-India women's series in doubt as BCCI struggles to secure govt permission

With a 32-ball 45, Sanjida Islam put up a fight to keep Bangladesh’s hopes alive in the match. But her stay at the crease was cut short by Sadia Iqbal.

With figures of three for 19 in four overs, the 24-year-old Sadia, playing only her second T20I, starred with the ball as Pakistan successfully defended their total.

Pakistan captain Bismah bagged her second player-of-the-match award on the bounce for her exploits with the bat.