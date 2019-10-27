close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
Sports

APP
October 27, 2019

New Zealand women blind cricket team to tour Pakistan next year: PBCC

Sports

APP
Sun, Oct 27, 2019

The New Zealand women's blind cricket team would tour Pakistan in October or November next year for a series against the national side.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said that "we have been in talks with the New Zealand Blind Cricket Council and they were more than willing to tour Pakistan next year."

“This would be the first time that the New Zealand women's blind cricket team would tour Pakistan for a series,” he told APP.

Shah said that further details regarding the tour would be announced after the matter is finalised between both the cricket bodies.

Nepal women’s blind team played a five-match series against Pakistan in February this year.

It was the first international women's blind series, which the visitors won 4-0.

