Pak-India women's series in doubt as BCCI struggles to secure govt permission: report

The Indian government has reportedly not yet responded to its cricket board’s request to host Pakistan Women’s team for a Test series in November, meaning that it might have to forfeit points again.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is obliged to host Pakistan Women’s team for a Test series, as part of the ICC Championship.

The Indian board, as per sources close to the matter, has written to the federal government to obtain permission to host the Pakistani side amid political tensions between the two neighbours.

The Indian government’s muted response has purportedly led the BCCI to decide to excuse itself from the series, with a formal conveyance of their inability to the International Cricket Council (ICC) forthcoming.

Once the global governing body receives from the BCCI its official decision to withdraw, it would hear from both the parties before taking a final decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian Women’s team’s refusal to tour Pakistan in 2016 had resulted in them forfeiting points, which could again be the case this time.