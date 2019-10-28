close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 28, 2019

AIOU extends admission date for continuing students

World

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission date for continuing students for the Semester Autumn-2019 till October 31, 2019.

According to the announcement, the University has extended admission date for continuing students of BA, B.Com, BBA, B.Ed. CT, PTC, MA/MSc for the Semester Autumn-2019 till October 31.

Now the continuing students of these programs could submit their admissions form along with fee till the new date.

Meanwhile, the AIOU has postponed its exams that were scheduled to take place on 26th, 28th , 29th and 30th October.

The exams will now take place on December 12, 13, 14 16 respectively at the same examination centers.

The roll slips, issued earlier, will be valid.

Latest News

More From World