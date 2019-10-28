AIOU extends admission date for continuing students

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission date for continuing students for the Semester Autumn-2019 till October 31, 2019.



According to the announcement, the University has extended admission date for continuing students of BA, B.Com, BBA, B.Ed. CT, PTC, MA/MSc for the Semester Autumn-2019 till October 31.

Now the continuing students of these programs could submit their admissions form along with fee till the new date.

Meanwhile, the AIOU has postponed its exams that were scheduled to take place on 26th, 28th , 29th and 30th October.

The exams will now take place on December 12, 13, 14 16 respectively at the same examination centers.

The roll slips, issued earlier, will be valid.