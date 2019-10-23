Sarah Khan refutes gossip surrounding her marriage

Pakistan’s highly acclaimed actor Sarah Khan was earlier reported to be tying the knot soon but turns out there might not be any truth to the hearsay.

The 27-year-old Band Khirkiyan actor turned to Instagram to refute the circulating buzz regarding her rumoured forthcoming nuptials.

The actor on her Instagram Story wrote: “Do not believe anything unless I say it myself.”

“Please respect my privacy and stop spreading false rumours. I ain’t getting married anytime soon,” she added.

"Now I have decided for an arranged marriage and will surprise my fans soon," the publication had cited which was turned down by Sarah.

The gossip regarding her marriage had erupted when an entertainment portal had cited her as saying so.

The actor had earlier made headlines after her breakup with Agha Ali, another one of the big names of the Pakistani showbiz industry.

