PM Imran seeks details about Nawaz Sharif's health from Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed good wishes for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s recovery, seeking details from the Punjab government about his ongoing treatment.

In a Twitter post, Special Assistant to PM on Broadcast and Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the prime minister has directed concerned officials to provide treatment to the former prime minister as per his family’s wishes.

PM Imran contacts CM Punjab

PM Imran telephoned Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Wednesday, directing him to ensure that the former prime minister is provided adequate medical treatment.

CM Punjab Buzdar apprised the prime minister about the ongoing treatment of Nawaz Sharif and the steps taken by the health department.

PM Imran also directed the CM Punjab to remain in contact with the personal physician of the former prime minister.

The health of convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif started improving after initial medical treatment at the Services Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital on Monday night after his platelet count dropped to precariously low level, requiring an emergency response. “The physicians have injected three mega units of platelets to Nawaz Sharif, which gradually hiked the cell count to 18,000,” according to sources privy to the special medical board. They claimed that Nawaz’s condition was still not completely out of danger, but hewas recovering fast.

Nawaz was rushed to Services Hospital from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore detention centre Monday night after his health condition suddenly deteriorated. Earlier, he was shifted from Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to NAB Lahore building at Thokar Niaz Beg after the Bureau got his 14-day physical remand on Oct 11 in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case investigation. NAB Lahore had also got shifted the medical facilities/services, being provided to him at Central Jail, to its cell in Lahore. NAB had been directed to produce Nawaz Sharif in court on Oct 25, 2019.

