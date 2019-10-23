close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
Pakistan

October 23, 2019

Karachi University form submission date for BA, MA admissions ends today

Wed, Oct 23, 2019

KARACHI: The form submission date for admissions in Bachelors and Masters programs (entry-based) for the academic year 2019-2020 ended today (Wednesday).

Online applications were invited for entry test-based admissions for Bachelors and Masters programs in the following disciplines.

Entry test for Masters Program admission will be held on Sunday, November 03, 2019 at the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, KU.

Entrance Test for Bachelors Program admissions will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Bachelors Program

  • Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology
  • Applied Physics
  • Biotechnology
  • Business Administration
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Commerce
  • Computer Science
  • Doctor of Physical Therapy
  • Education
  • Environmental Studies
  • Food Science and Technology
  • Mass Communication
  • International Relations
  • Petroleum Technology
  • Public Administration
  • Special Education
  • Teacher Education
Masters Programs
  • Business Administration
  • Mass Communication
  • Commerce
  • Public Administration

Admissions in the above departments will be granted on the basis of prerequisite examination after qualifying the entry test with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

