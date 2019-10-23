Karachi University form submission date for BA, MA admissions ends today

KARACHI: The form submission date for admissions in Bachelors and Masters programs (entry-based) for the academic year 2019-2020 ended today (Wednesday).



Online applications were invited for entry test-based admissions for Bachelors and Masters programs in the following disciplines.

Entry test for Masters Program admission will be held on Sunday, November 03, 2019 at the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, KU.



Entrance Test for Bachelors Program admissions will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019.



Bachelors Program

Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology

Applied Physics

Biotechnology

Business Administration

Chemical Engineering

Commerce

Computer Science

Doctor of Physical Therapy

Education

Environmental Studies

Food Science and Technology

Mass Communication

International Relations

Petroleum Technology

Public Administration

Special Education

Teacher Education

Masters Programs

Business Administration

Mass Communication

Commerce

Public Administration

Admissions in the above departments will be granted on the basis of prerequisite examination after qualifying the entry test with a minimum of 50 percent marks.