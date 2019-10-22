COAS Bajwa appoints new Colonel Commandant of Baloch regiment

ABBOTABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday paid a visit to the Baloch Regiment Centre in Abbottabad where he partook in the Colonel Commandment Installation event.

The army chief pinned the badges of Colonel Commandant on Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas. General Bajwa laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhuda and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Baloch regiment of the Pakistan Army.

The army chief said that for external security operations, the performance of the Baloch regiment was exemplary.