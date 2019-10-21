JUI-F’s sub-organisation 'Ansar-ul-Islam' banned

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to formally place a ban on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam sub-organisation Ansar-ul-Islam, sources informed on Monday.

According to sources, the federal cabinet approved placing a ban on the sub-organisation by approving the summary of the Interior Ministry.

Sources said that a three-page summary was sent to the cabinet members on October 18 regarding the issue.

On Sunday, the government decided in principal to prevent the sit-in (dharna) by the JUI-F in federal capital, even if it has to go for detention of top leadership of JUI-F, including its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“In case of breakdown in negotiation between the government and JUI-F, the law enforcement agencies will detain Maulana Fazlur Rehman with the key leadership of the party," sources told Geo News.

Sources had said that a ban on supposedly militant wing of the JUI-F, Ansar-ul-Islam, will be put in place, probably, on October 26 if the Ministry of Interior approves the decision of taking legal action.