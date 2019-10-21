Pakistan to host Bangladesh U16 cricket team for three day, one day matches

As full restoration of international cricket in the country continues, Pakistan will host Bangladesh U16 for two three-day and three one-day matches from 25 October till 8 November.

The Bangladesh side will arrive in Rawalpindi on October 22 for what is the reciprocal tour after Pakistan U16 toured Bangladesh earlier this year in April and May.

The five matches will be played at Rawalpindi’s Khan Research Laboratories Ground (KRLG).

During this time, Bangladesh women’s team will be in Lahore for three T20Is and two ODIs against Pakistan women’s team.

After the success of Sri Lanka’s tour of Karachi and Lahore, this series is expected to further underscore Pakistan’s ability to host international teams and establish the country as a safe tourist destination ahead of Sri Lanka’s return to Pakistan in December for Tests and Bangladesh’s men’s team tour early next year.

“I want to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for sending their U16 side to Pakistan. Competitive age-group cricket serves great opportunity to emerging players to enhance their skills and at the same time it helps the selectors to identify the upcoming talent." said Pakistan Cricket Board Director of International Cricket Operation, Zakir Khan.

“I am sure this series will not only help both boards identify the future stars of their respective countries but will also establish confidence in Pakistan’s ability to host more top-flight cricket in the country,” he added.

