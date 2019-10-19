Italian university to offer undergrad degree for those who want to be influencers

A university in Italy, which is promoted by football star Cristiano Ronaldo, is now offering students the chance to earn a graduate degree in social media influencing, according to a report in business daily Bloomberg.

The three-year program aims to fill the current educational gap and to help students gain the technical skills needed to pursue a career as an influencer, the Italy-based university said on its website.

Ronaldo is aggressively marketing the new strategy of the university, and has pledged to fund at least 36 student grants during his commitment with the educational institute.

The 'influencer' degree will offer classes in fashion psychology, semiotics and the philosophy of language, TV history, intercultural communication and information technology, among others.

The institution, which also offers degrees in Engineering, Law, Arts and Psychology, has more than 30,000 students, according to its website. The use of social media to earn a living has been increasing in recent years.

Companies, brands and even countries are trying to tap into that social media exposure by offering influencers lucrative marketing contracts. The announcement has stirred healthy debate on social media.