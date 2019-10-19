Violent clashes worsen between protesters, police in Barcelona

BARCELONA: Violence escalated in the Barcelona clashes late Friday, with separatists hurling projectiles at police, who responded with teargas and rubber bullets sparking scenes of chaos in the city centre, AFP correspondents said.



The deterioration came after several hours of clashes on the fifth consecutive day of protests in the Catalan capital and elsewhere over Spain´s move to convict nine separatist leaders of sedition over a failed independence bid two years ago.