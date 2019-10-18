The inside truth on Sarfaraz Ahmed's sacking

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revoked skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's title as captain from all three formats of the game on Friday, however, the former captain was well aware of this move.

Earlier this week, the under-pressure Sarfaraz had announced his resignation as captain for the Sindh team in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Faisalabad. It was speculated that the skipper would follow the same decision with the national team however, the PCB took matters into their own hands.

Prior to the Australia tour, the board's think thank pondered over Sarfaraz’s deteriorating form and the two-day matter concluded upon revoking the skipper from his title. However, the board made the decision to handle the matter respectfully and sent PCB chief Wasim Khan to have a one-on-one chat with the 32-year-old.

Khan met Sarfaraz in Faisalabad and informed the skipper of the news and advised the wicket keeper to take a break from international cricket in order to concentrate in rebuilding his form and confidence.

The board hoped that Sarfaraz would withdraw peacefully, however, he dismissed the request and was inevitably revoked from his title.

The PCB announced the successors in which Azhar Ali was announced as the new Test captain and Babar Azam was named as T20 captain. However, the role for one-day has yet to be named as the board stated that the next one-day is set for July and thus, will announce it at a later time.