Bella Hadid 'the most beautiful woman in the world', science justifies

Bella Hadid was regarded as a beauty queen by the colossal number of fans she has but turns out science is now backing the statement up as well.

Scientists determined the 23-year-old model as the most beautiful woman on the planet as per the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi Standards’

A London based cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva came up with the rankings and termed the Victoria Secret model as ‘closest to perfection’ while her sister, supermodel Gigi Hadid could not make the list.

Dr Silva was cited by Daily Mail as saying: "Bella Hadid was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for her chin which, with a score of 99.7 percent, is only 0.3 per cent away from being the perfect shape.”



According to the Golden Ratio measurements, Hadid has a face that is 94.35 percent perfect which puts her at the top of the list.

Pop diva Beyonce was ranked second with a perfection score of 92.44 percent.

Actor Amber Heard is at number three with 91.85 percent while pop star Ariana Grande is placed fourth with 91.81 percent.