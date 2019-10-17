PM Imran launches 'Kamyab Jawan Program'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched "Kamyab Jawan Program” to ecconomically empower youth .

Under the program, a vast array of projects and initiatives would be taken in education, skill training, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement for country’s youth.



Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said in a tweet, "Prime Minister's #KamyabJawan Youth Programme will be launched today. Education, social engagement & employment will be our focus areas. We have a long way to go but this is the start of a new era for the youth of Pakistan.



"A hall full of energetic youngsters; full of ambitions, dreams and potential. Jinnah Convention Center today for the launch of #KamyabJawan program. Prime Minister Khan to arrive shortly," read a tweet posted by official Twitter account of the ruling Pakistan Tehreen-e-Insaf.



The tweet also contained multiple pictures of the participants of the ceremony at Jinnah Convention Center.