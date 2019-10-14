close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 14, 2019

Fortnite shutdown: What’s going on? Will black hole mark the game's end?

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 14, 2019
REUTERS/Files

Fortnite, which was hit by meteors and rockets Sunday evening, has reportedly shut down and is now displaying a black hole.

Hosting more than 250 million players worldwide, the game's shutdown left the players in shock especially after its social media accounts were wiped clean in an apparent blackout after the event.

The creator of the online shooter game, Epic Games, had been teasing "The End" — an in-game event to end the 10th season of the game — but fans had not expected its to come true literally, as gamers were wondering what was going on ahead of an expected launch of Fortnite's next season.

Fotnite's third version was a huge success for Epic Games, pulling over 100 million players in under a year of its initial September 2017 release. It also bagged revenues worth move than $2.4 billion last year.

Class 5 student dies of cardiac arrest after losing online game

LAHORE: The cardiac arrest of an 11-year old class five student owing to stress caused while playing an online game he was hooked on has created concern among parents of his schoolmates and many of...

Fortnite Battle Royale, the third version of the game, is a free-to-play shooter-survival battle game, in which players from anywhere in the world can join and fight each other to be the last person standing.

One of the most widely played video games, 100,000 of its loyal fans were still actively watching the game's black hole live-stream on Twitch, with another 50,000 YouTube.

Speaking to CNN, Rod Breslau — an esports and gaming consultant — termed the game's developers, Epic Games, as  "geniuses" and noted that millions of gamers in total had tuned in.

Breslau called Sunday's black hole explosion and outage "the most watched gaming event in history".

After the Fortnite blackout, some users voiced concern about how they could no longer log in to play any other games from Epic Games either. The company confirmed on Twitter that its game launcher was down but said shortly afterwards that it had returned to normal.

Smash hit video game Fortnite designed to be addictive: lawsuit

A legal notice filed in Quebec on behalf of two children who became devoted to the game likens it to cocaine, saying it triggers the release of reward neurotransmitter dopamine.

Will Fortnite come back online?

The move by Fortnite, which generates a revenue of over $2 billion for “Epic games”,  would be unusual if the developers really intend to throw it all away. While the game has started to offer hints, it's unclear as to what they directed to.

At times, players have found numbers come out of the black hole, which, when put into Google Maps, sent them to a huge gathering of crustaceans on a beach — a crab rave.

Fortnite gamers really do remain in the dark as there has been no official statement from the developers regarding the apparent shutdown.

Read more:

Sony buying studio behind hit ‘Spider-Man’ video game

Insomniac Games is one of the most highly-acclaimed development studios in the industry and their legacy of best-in class storytelling and gameplay is unparalleled, Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chief Shawn Layden said in a statement.

Pakistan military rolls out 3D mobile game that lets you experience how soldiers fight

The thrill and action packed mobile game by Pakistan military titled 'The Glorious Resolve – Journey To Peace' is a 3D experience for all gaming geeks in the country who wish to experience the same adrenaline, adventure and courage that our soldiers do while protecting the country from enemies.


Latest News

More From Sci-Tech