World Beach Games: Inam Butt eyes another Gold medal for Pakistan





Karachi: Eying another Gold medal for Pakistan, country’s top wrestler Inam Butt will be in action today at ANOC World Beach Games in Doha.

Inam, 30, who was Pakistan’s sole gold medallist in Commonwealth Games last year will compete in 90kg weight categories with all his bouts on Monday, including the medal bouts.

The country’s most decorated wrestler of this era told Geo from Doha that he’s eying another Gold medal for Pakistan.

“I have worked really hard for this event and I am very hopeful of doing well here. I request my nation to pray for me and I will not let them down,” Inam aimed.



Inam’s mission in World Beach Games, where he’s Pakistan’s sole representation, will kick off with his bout against Portugal’s Adao Rafael da Silva. He will then wrestle against Goergia’s Dato Marsagishivili before taking on Azerbaijan’s Kanan Aliyev and Turkey’s Murat Ozkan.

His first bout is scheduled to commence at 6:30pm Pakistan time. Medals bout will start at around 9:30pm PKT.

Inam Butt is considered as Pakistan’s top wrestler since 2010 when he defeated India’s Anuj Kumar to win Commonwealth Games gold medal. Since then he has won several medals for country, including two World Beach Wrestling titles and an Asian Beach Games gold

He is confident of adding another one to his tally of Gold medals for Pakistan.

“I have been training since last six months in my own AKHARA in Gujranwala for this event, 20 days before coming to Doha, I had a camp organized by PSB with other wrestlers which also helped me a lot,” he said.

“I did my best to prepare myself.”

Inam highlighted that his group is comprised of all top wrestlers and he faces a tough challenge.

“The Georgian wrestler in my group was Bronze medalist in 2012 Olympics while the Azerbaijan’s wrestler has previously won Gold medal in World Military Games. The Turkish Wrestler is also good,” he mentioned.

“I have also won several medals for Pakistan which makes my group a difficult one but I am hopeful of a good show,” concluded the 30 year old Wrestler.