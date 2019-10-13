National T20 Cup Sunday matches to be delayed by two hours due to technical reasons

The Sunday matches of the National T20 Cup have been delayed by two hours due to technical reasons — Pakistan Cricket Board announced in a press release.

The first ball of the first match of the day between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now be bowled at 330pm, while the second fixture, between Central Punjab and Sindh, will begin at 730pm.

The change in timings is only for the first day of the tournament, which will run at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium till 24 October.